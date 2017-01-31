Officials in New Jersey warn of second measles case

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — A second case of measles has been reported in New Jersey.

Officials say a 7-month-old baby from Passaic County contracted the disease while traveling abroad. NJ.com reports that the infant, who was not vaccinated, was seen by doctors at St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively. Officials are warning that the child may have exposed others during the two hospital visits. The New Jersey Department of Health is working to determine which individuals may have been put at risk to exposure. Officials say this case is not related to another case that was publicized Jan. 27.

