Christie takes spotlight, beats back bridge trial testimony

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has dismissed questions about whether he knew about plans to close lanes to the George Washington Bridge as others have claimed in court, pushing back against what he called “loony” testimony.

Christie addressed the trial during an unexpected news conference in Newark on Tuesday. It was the first time in weeks the Republican governor has taken reporters’ questions. Christie also tore into President Donald Trump’s advisers for the rollout of an executive order banning travel from seven majority-Muslim nations for 90 days. The impromptu news conference came the same day a Quinnipiac University poll found Christie’s job approval rating stood at 17 percent, with 78 percent disapproving. The poll surveyed 1,240 New Jersey voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.