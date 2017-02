Fresh Tracks 31 January 2017

ELBOW – MAGNIFICENT (SHE SAYS) from Little Fictions

RAY DAVIES – POETRY from Americana

REAL ESTATE – DARLING from In Mind

WHITEHORSE – BOYS LIKE YOU from Panther In The Dollhouse

MONDO COZMO – SHINE single

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER – JULIE’S PLACE from The French Press EP

ROB DRABKIN – SOMEDAY from Someday

ARKELLS – MY HEART’S ALWAYS WITH YOURS from Morning Report

THE MAVERICKS – BRAND NEW DAY from Brand New Day

NIKKI LANE – JACKPOT from Highway Queen

ROSE BOULEVARD – GOOD AS GOLD from Start Again EP

TY SEGALL – BREAK A GUITAR from Ty Segall

MARK EITZEL – THE LAST TEN YEARS from Hey Mr Ferryman

ELLIOTT SMITH – I FIGURED YOU OUT from Either/Or (20th anniversary edition)