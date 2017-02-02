Lawmakers: New York airports agency should defy travel ban

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Lawmakers from New York and New Jersey want the bi-state agency that runs the states’ major airports not to devote resources to enforce President Donald Trump’s immigrant travel ban.

They announced legislation at a park near the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday. It’s not clear what direct effect the legislation would have since Port Authority of New York and New Jersey personnel aren’t involved in the screening and processing of immigrants at the airports. The legislation would prohibit the Port Authority from “utilizing any of its resources” in support of the enforcement of Trump’s executive order. The agency operates JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport. A Port Authority spokesman said Wednesday the agency has been in charge of crowd control during recent airport protests.