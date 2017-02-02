New Jersey senators to examine Supreme Court nominee

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s U.S. senators say they plan to review the qualifications of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Democrat Bob Menendez says he plans to carefully examine Judge Neil Gorsuch’s entire legal career and judicial record. Menendez says he also plans to meet with Gorsuch and determine his dedication to fairness. Fellow Democratic Sen. Cory Booker says he has “very serious concerns” about the nomination. Booker says he believes the judge’s interpretation of the Constitution “falls far outside of the mainstream.” The Senate must vote on the nomination.