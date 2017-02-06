Christie ‘Bridgegate’ accuser unlikely to go away quietly

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Like Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, William Brennan is known for being blunt and outspoken.

Those qualities have helped catapult the former-firefighter-turned-gubernatorial-candidate into the spotlight as he pursues a criminal complaint against Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Brennan claims Christie knew about the alleged political revenge plot and did nothing to stop it. He says a special prosecutor should be named because state and county prosecutors can’t be impartial. Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in November but Christie wasn’t charged and wasn’t called to testify. Christie’s attorney and others have called Brennan a publicity-seeker who only wants to extend his 15 minutes of fame.