Christie-backed measures on opioid addiction advance

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie’s anti-opioid agenda is moving ahead.

Christie signed legislation Monday requiring medical professionals to discuss the possibility of addiction when prescribing opioid drugs to those under 18. The state Senate also approved legislation the Republican governor sought that requires insurers regulated by the state to cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction. The measure also would limit initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain care to a five-day supply. That wouldn’t apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. The legislation also calls for continuing education for professionals who prescribe drugs. Christie said in a statement the new law will help curb drug addiction caused by the misuse of prescription drugs. Christie, who is term-limited, is dedicating his final year to addressing addiction. His term ends in January 2018.