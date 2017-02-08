New Jersey’s weather to shift from spring to winter

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s weather is about to take a turn from the spring to the winter as temperatures in the 60s are replaced by heavy snow and bitter cold.

A winter storm warning is in effect except for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters say rain will change to snow from northwest to the southeast by dawn. Accumulations could range from 4 to 10 inches, with the deepest in the central and northern portions of the state. Southern coastal counties face from 1 to 4 inches. The heavy snow will slow traffic during the morning drive and threaten power lines.