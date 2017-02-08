Prosecutors: Man admitted to dumping friend’s body in river

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A former classmate of a 19-year-old New Jersey woman who was strangled during a robbery at her home in December has been ordered held while he awaits trial in connection with her death.

Superior Court Judge David Bauman granted the state’s request to detain 19-year-old Preston Taylor on Tuesday after agreeing that the Neptune man may try to interfere with the case. Prosecutors say Taylor confessed that he first hid Sarah Stern’s body in the bushes of her home before later helping toss her body off a bridge in Belmar. Liam McAtasney has been accused of killing Stern and recruiting Taylor to dump her body. The men were both longtime friends of Stern’s and Taylor was her junior prom date. Prosecutors haven’t said what led investigators to the pair.