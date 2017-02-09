Storm expected to drop several inches of snow on New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Mother Nature is about to give New Jersey a winter wallop.

Forecasters say a winter storm will drop several inches of snow across the state Thursday. The precipitation likely will start as rain or a wintry mix, and then switch over to snow during the mid-morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state. Up to a foot of snow is possible in northern counties, while coastal areas could see 4 to 8 inches. Southern Jersey could get 2 to 4 inches. The state has authorized the closing of state offices Thursday for all non-essential employees due to the storm. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule. Several schools already have canceled classes for the day.