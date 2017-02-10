Follow that car! Toll-collecting bureaus step up enforcement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — No one likes to pay tolls, some more so than others. And toll-collection agencies across the country are fed up.

Agencies that operate highways, tunnels and bridges say they’re losing millions of dollars annually to the scofflaws. They’re stepping up efforts to collect what’s owed with a stronger police presence, partnerships between states and other stricter enforcement measures. Some scofflaws get creative. One truck driver was accused of using fishing line to flip his license plate. A motorcyclist used a retractable license plate. But not all cheats use such tricks. Many just knowingly drive through electronic toll collection lanes without paying.