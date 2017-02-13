Christie: Health care repeal shouldn’t cost people coverage

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says Republican lawmakers seeking to repeal or replace the Obama-era health care law must ensure that people covered by its Medicaid expansion aren’t harmed.

Speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” show, Christie stood by his previous calls to change the law. But the Republican also said he and the nation’s other governors should be involved in the process. Christie also spoke about New Jersey towns that have become or reiterated their stands as sanctuary cities and institutions like Princeton University that have distributed information to help immigrants living in the country illegally to avoid deportation. Christie said it shouldn’t be surprising that a school like Princeton would take “a very progressive, liberal position” and will “try to grandstand this” during a time of political debate.