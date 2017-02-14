Senate OKs expanded steroid testing of student athletes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Legislation that would expand steroid testing and education in New Jersey high schools has been passed by the state senate.

The measure now heads to Gov. Chris Christie's desk for his consideration. It was approved by the Assembly last September. The bill approved Monday by a 37-0 vote builds upon the recommendations of a state task force. It expands the state's existing random steroid-testing program beyond just those athletes who qualify for playoffs. The bill requires state education officials and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs high school sports in the state, to jointly develop and implement a random steroid-testing program of student-athletes by the start of the 2018-2019 school year.