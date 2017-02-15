Good start to 2017 for Atlantic City casinos, up 7.7 percent

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are off to a good start in 2017, with their January gambling revenue up 7.7 percent from a year ago.

Figures released Tuesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $204.6 million from gamblers in January. They were helped once again by a nice boost from internet gambling, which brought in $18.8 million for the month. That’s an increase of 28.6 percent from a year ago. All seven casinos posted revenue increases, led by Caesars, which was up more than 41 percent, to $28.2 million. Bally’s posted the smallest gain, at 0.6 percent. The figures are encouraging for the struggling seaside gambling resort. Five of its 12 casinos have shut down since 2014, most recently the Trump Taj Mahal in October.