Prosecutors: Murder suspect watched woman die for 30 minutes

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say man accused of killing a woman during a robbery told a friend that he strangled her with such force that he lifted her off the ground and watched for 30 minutes as she died in her home.

The details emerged Tuesday during a hearing where a judge ruled that 19-year-old Liam McAtasney will remain jailed until his trial. Prosecutors told the judge that the Neptune City man watched the clock as Sarah Stern was dying. They say he gave the description of the killing to a friend, who secretly videotaped their meeting. Authorities say McAtasney recruited Preston Taylor to help him dump her body over a bridge. The body has not been found. The men were both longtime friends of Stern’s and Taylor was her junior prom date.