The Latest: Christie signs anti-opioid addiction bill

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation aimed at curbing the state’s opioid addiction epidemic.

Christie signed the bill Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the Democrat-led Assembly approved the legislation. The measure curbs initial opioid prescriptions to a five-day supply. It also mandates state-regulated health insurers cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction. The prescription drug limit would not apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. The legislation also calls for continuing education for professionals who prescribe drugs. Christie is devoting his final year in office to the crisis. He spoke with President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the issue. Nearly 1,600 people died from opioids in 2015 in New Jersey.