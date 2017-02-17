Newark cardinal joins lobbyists on trip to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new leader of Newark’s more than 1 million Catholics carried a strong message against President Donald Trump’s immigration order as he joined the state’s lobbyists on their annual schmooze-fest in Washington.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin was one of the nearly 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians who rode the rails from Newark to Washington on Thursday as part of the state Chamber of Commerce’s annual pilgrimage to press New Jersey interests in the capital. Tobin looked more like a parish priest on the chartered train than a cardinal, the church’s highest-ranking officials below the pope. He has been a critic of Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and called on leaders to rework the country’s immigration laws.