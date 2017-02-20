New Jersey lawmakers want to pressure Trump on tax returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump might not make it on the ballot in 2020 in New Jersey and more than a dozen states if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under measures being considered by state lawmakers.

New Jersey became the latest state last week to advance a proposal inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns during the campaign. The New Jersey measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years’ worth of federal tax returns in order to appear on the state’s ballot. Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his tax returns during the campaign, and Democrats have used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents.