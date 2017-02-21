Longtime official who faced conspiracy count dies at age 62

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A longtime New Jersey official accused of conspiracy in a shakedown involving the former chairman of the agency that controls New York City-area airports has died.

The Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home in Lambertville says Jamie Fox died Monday at age 62. The cause of his death is unavailable. Fox was a Democrat and held numerous governmental posts during his career. He served as transportation commissioner in the administrations of Democratic Gov. Jim McGreevey and Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Fox was serving as a lobbyist for Chicago-based United Airlines when federal prosecutors say he helped then-Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson establish a regular flight to Samson’s vacation home in South Carolina. Samson pleaded guilty to bribery. Fox had vowed to fight the allegations.