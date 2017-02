Fresh Tracks 21 February 2017

RYAN ADAMS – SHIVER AND SHAKE from Prisoner

WESLEY STACE – BETTER TELL NO ONE YOUR DREAMS from Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding

PINEGROVE – OLD FRIENDS from Cardinal

JACKSON PINES – EVEN WHEN I’M GONE from Purgatory Road

RODNEY CROWELL – IT AIN’T OVER YET from Close Ties

RICK BARRY – HUMMING BIRD SONG from Curses, Maledictions and Harsh Reiterations

FINLAY MORTON – DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS from The American Dream

MONDO COZMO – SHINE single

DAVE HAUSE – WITH YOU from Bury Me In Philly

RIVER WHYLESS – LIFE CRISIS from We All The Light

DISPATCH – ONLY THE WILD ONES

VALERIE JUNE – SHAKEDOWN from The Order Of Time

SCOTT KEMPNER – BACKSLIDIN’ from Lost Dreams

THE PIXIES – BEL ESPRIT from Head Carrier

CHUCK PROPHET – IN THE MAUSOLEUM from Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF – HUNGRY GHOST from The Navigator