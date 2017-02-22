Lt. Gov. Guadagno takes aim, says she’s no Chris Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno wants to scrap fellow Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s proposed $300 million statehouse renovation and allow residents to elect the state’s attorney general.

Guadagno unveiled her proposals in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday. She says the plan is part of a broader focus on auditing Trenton. She compared Christie’s four-year plan to renovate the deteriorating statehouse to the “Palace of Versailles.” She says she’s calling for the election of the attorney general as a way to restore Trust in state government. Her proposals come as she holds a strong position in the Republican primary against a handful of candidates, including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. They also come as Christie’s job approval is at record lows.