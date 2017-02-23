Authorities: Robbery suspect barricades himself inside home

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man sought in the stabbings of two people during a weekend robbery barricaded himself inside a home for several hours before he was taken into custody.

Monmouth County prosecutors say 27-year-old Denismar Andrade faces attempted murder charges stemming from the stabbings that occurred early Saturday in Long Branch. The two victims were both stabbed in the neck and treated at a hospital for their injuries.

The standoff started Wednesday morning when police investigating the robbery went to the home. It concluded when Andrade was removed from the home on a stretcher.

Authorities have not said whether Andrade was injured in the incident. It also wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney

Witnesses say Andrade had apparently been staying at the home for a couple days.