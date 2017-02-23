Chronic pain may be approved for medical marijuana use in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Chronic pain may be added to the list of ailments that qualify for medical marijuana treatment in New Jersey.

Alex Bekker, an anesthesiology professor who chairs a state panel that’s looking into the issue, made the pronouncement during a hearing staged Tuesday in Trenton.

Bekker feels there’s “sufficient evidence” to add chronic pain, migraines and fibromyalgia — all under the umbrella of chronic pain — to the state’s list of ailments eligible for medical marijuana treatment.

The meeting marked the first time the state has considered expanding its medical marijuana program since it became law in 2010. Critics say the state’s list is far too limited.

The panel eventually will make its recommendations to state Health Commissioner Cathleen Bennett, who has the final say over what ailments get added.