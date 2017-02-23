Matawan man gets 5-year term for New York Giants seat license scam

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A Matawan man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for defrauding more than a dozen people out of $116,550 in a New York Giants seat license scam.

John Gorman admitted last May that he conned 16 victims into believing he had more than two dozen personal seat licenses at MetLife Stadium available for sale. Monmouth County prosecutors say he was sentenced Friday.

Gorman shares a name with the NFL team’s director of ticketing. Prosecutors say he let many victims believe he was the team official to make his scheme appear more legitimate.

Gorman was paid in full, but his victims never got their purchased seats. The scam began after the Giants’ 2008 Super Bowl win and continued for several seasons.