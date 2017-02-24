NJ Advocates seek state protections for transgender students

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Advocates are calling on New Jersey education officials to establish statewide rules that would protect transgender students against discrimination.

The Record reports the state has not issued specific guidance to schools about how they should accommodate transgender students, but some school districts have adopted such policies.

Garden State Equality’s executive director told members Wednesday that state education officials “refused to act” after his group asked for the creation of statewide guidelines last year.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday reversed an Obama-era directive that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The state Department of Education has indicated it has no plans to consider statewide guidelines, saying such issues should be addressed on “the local level.”

