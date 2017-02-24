Police Investigating Death of Man Found In Wall Park

FREEHOLD – County and local detectives are actively investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday morning in a section of Shark River Park off Gully Road in Wall Township, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The man who is identified as Trupal Patel, 29, of Brick, was discovered along the side of Gully Road and down a slight slope by a Monmouth County Park Ranger who was collecting litter in the area. The Park Ranger reported the discovery at approximately 8:37 a.m., when officers from the Wall Township Police Department were dispatched to the area and confirmed the presence of a deceased male.

A joint investigation into the death was launched by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department. Within a short period of time, the identity of Mr. Patel was confirmed and it was discovered he had been reported missing to the Asbury Park Police Department by a friend on February 9, 2017. A vehicle he had been driving prior to his disappearance was discovered abandoned on an Asbury Park street on that same day. That information prompted the Asbury Park Police Department to join the murder investigation.

The investigation into the disappearance and murder of Trupal Patel is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Detective Pamela Smith of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, Detective Michael Steitz of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 or Detective Gabriel Carrasquillo of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Prosecutor Gramiccioni wants to assure residents in the Wall Township community this is an isolated incident and there are no ongoing and active threats.

Anyone with information about the disappearance and murder of Trupal Patel, but who wishes to remain anonymous can also contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers. All information will remain anonymous. Those wishing to provide information in this manner can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 or text “MONMOUTH” and your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

