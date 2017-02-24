Prosecutors: Sarah Stern was killed after friends stole $7,000

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a plot to kill a Neptune woman during a robbery was over $7,000.

Yesterday the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office released affidavits that say Liam McAtasney admitted to plotting Sarah Stern’s death after taking her to a bank to withdraw the money.

McAtasney has been charged with killing Stern and Preston Taylor has been charged with helping him to dump her body over a bridge into a river.

McAtasney’s attorney has denied the charges.

The men were both longtime friends of Stern’s and Taylor was her junior prom date.