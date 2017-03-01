Amid phone threats, crucial decisions on whether to evacuate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The latest in a wave of bomb threat hoaxes called in to more than 20 Jewish community centers and schools across the country has again put administrators in the position of having to decide whether a threatening message on the other end of a phone line is enough reason to evacuate.

For most, the answer was to evacuate until police arrived to search for anything suspicious and then give them the all-clear to return. But some law enforcement experts question whether the evacuations are an overreaction. In New Jersey, Bergen County prosecutor Gurbir Grewal says the decision on whether to evacuate is best made by the facilities themselves. He says county prosecutors have held meetings to lay out best practices for discerning whether a call is a true threat.