Christie’s plan to use lottery for pensions raises questions

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie’s new proposal to move New Jersey’s lottery revenues to the state’s underfunded pension is being met with interest and skepticism.

Christie unveiled the plan with few details on Tuesday as part of his $35.5 billion budget. He says it’s an effort to shore up the state pension, which carries billions in unfunded liabilities Democrats who lead the Legislature say they’ll review the proposal seriously. But they’re also critical. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto says it looks like “smoke and mirrors” because it’s unclear what happens to the programs currently funded by the lottery under Christie’s new proposal. The two-term Republican is set to leave office in January and this budget is his last. The current fiscal year ends June 30.