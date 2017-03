Fresh Tracks 28 February 2017

COLIN HAY – COME TUMBLIN’ DOWN from Fierce Mercy

RICK BARRY – HUMMING BIRD SONG from Curses, Maledictions and Harsh Reiterations

THE PIXIES – BEL ESPRIT from Head Carrier

MONDO COZMO – SHINE single

THE FOES OF FERN – MARIA MARIA single

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF – HUNGRY GHOST from The Navigator

THE MENZINGERS – LOOKERS from After The Party

DAVE HAUSE – WITH YOU from Bury Me In Philly

RYAN ADAMS – OUTBOUND TRAIN from Prisoner

THE CANDLES – LOST MY DRIVING WHEEL from Matter And Spirit

RODNEY CROWELL – IT AIN’T OVER YET from Close Ties

JACKSON PINES – EVEN WHEN I’M GONE from Purgatory Road

MARK EITZEL – THE LAST TEN YEARS from Hey Mr Ferryman

CHUCK PROPHET – IN THE MAUSOLEUM from Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins

JD MCPHERSON – A LITTLE RESPECT from Love Me/Love Me Not playlist