The Latest: Christie calls for insurer to fund drug rehab

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie is calling for the state’s largest insurer to set aside money into a fund to pay for inpatient and outpatient drug rehab.

Christie called on Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey on Tuesday to set aside some cash from their $2.9 billion surplus to fund the idea. The proposal came as part of Christie’s announced $35.5 billion fiscal year 2018 budget. The Republican governor has dedicated his final year in office to fighting the opioid drug crisis in New Jersey, which claimed 1,600 lives in 2015. Horizon said in a statement that the notion it has an “abundant surplus” is wrong and “raiding” reserves would make insurance more expensive.