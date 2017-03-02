Guadagno reaches threshold to get public campaign funds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno says she reached the $430,000 threshold needed to qualify for public matching funds as she seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Guadagno’s campaign made the announcement in an email sent to reporters Wednesday. She’s among a handful of candidates competing to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Another Republican, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, reported in a state filing that he raised about $280,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Meeting the threshold means Guadagno can get $2 in public cash for every $1 she raises. There’s a cap of $4 million and spending for candidates getting public money is limited to $6.4 million in the primary. New Jersey’s public matching funds are financed through donations made on the state’s income tax forms and through the general fund.