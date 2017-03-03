Fire guts 3 homes, vacant hotel in historic town

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to save a condominium building after flames have gutted three homes and a vacant hotel in a historic New Jersey shore community.

Flames broke out early Friday morning in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township and the flames quickly ignited adjacent structures in the community, where homes are close together. Flames and embers then spread to the upper floors of the La Pierre condominium complex along Wesley Lake, which is across from Asbury Park. The township’s emergency management office says all of the occupants were safely evacuated. Firefighters from many communities are on the scene and utilities have been turned off in the area. Ocean Grove was formed as a religious community in 1869. The community claims the largest number of Victorian architecture in the nation.