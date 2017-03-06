Craig Finn – Preludes

American singer, songwriter and guitarist. Craig Finn is best known as the frontman of the American indie rock band The Hold Steady, with whom he has recorded six studio albums. Prior to forming The Hold Steady, Finn was the frontman of Lifter Puller. Described by Pitchfork as “a born storyteller who’s chosen rock as his medium”. During a five-month break from The Hold Steady, Finn recorded a solo album, Clear Heart Full Eyes, which was released in January 2012, and released a second solo album, Faith in the Future, in 2015. He has also been involved in a number of side-projects.

