Booker, Menendez blast Trump over reworked travel ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s two U.S. senators are sharply criticizing President Donald Trump’s reworked version of his controversial travel ban .

Cory Booker said the order signed Monday makes it clear that Trump’s intent is still “to exclude refugees and immigrants of a certain religion” from entering the United States. He said a “rebranded Muslim ban is still a Muslim ban, plain and simple.” The revised travel order leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries but still affects would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. Bob Menendez says it’s “preposterous to see a recalcitrant White House” again put “fringe politics” ahead of national security and the Constitution. The Democrats vowed to fight the ban, as they did when the Republican president issued his initial order in January.