GOP Rep. MacArthur promises to review health law replacement

WARETOWN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur has told a packed and mostly civil town hall meeting he hasn’t seen his party’s Affordable Care Act replacement plan and has promised to review it.

The Monday meeting came as word was breaking that House leaders were introducing their plan. The congressman told constituents he voted against starting the repeal process and opposes ending health care for about 21 million people who gained coverage under Democratic former President Barack Obama’s law. But he says the law isn’t perfect and higher deductibles burden many families. MacArthur casts himself as staunchly bipartisan. He has criticized Republican President Donald Trump over not releasing his taxes. But he says it’s too early for legislation requiring it or to empower special prosecutors to look into possible Trump campaign connections to Russia.