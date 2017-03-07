Man pleads not guilty in slaying of retired FDNY firefighter

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded not guilty in the slaying of a retired New York City firefighter.

A lawyer for Conrad Sipa of Colts Neck entered the plea on Monday to first-degree murder, weapons, hindering prosecution and evidence tampering charges. Prosecutors allege the 52-year-old used a knife, golf club and lamp to fatally beat and slash 60-year-old of Richard Doody Jr. in 2015. Doody’s body was found in his Barnegat Light home. Authorities say the men knew each other, but no motive has been released. Doody retired as a lieutenant from a Staten Island firehouse in 2011. He also had a home on Staten Island.