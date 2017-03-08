Democrats vow to fight new rules that loosen gun carry rules

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democrats are vowing to fight Gov. Chris Christie’s decision to loosen restrictions on citizens seeking gun carry permits.

Christie announced Monday night that officials can now consider evidence of “serious threats” that are not directed specifically at a person when they consider permit applications. The Republican governor’s announcement surprised Democrats, who control the Legislature and thought they had blocked the proposal last year. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other Democrats said Tuesday that they will move quickly to have the changes struck down in court. The change announced by Christie means a chief of police or the state police superintendent can consider “serious threats” that could demonstrate a special danger to an applicant’s life that the person could specify in a written certification of justifiable need to carry a gun.