Christie: Health overhaul bill ‘beginning of negotiations’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says that a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law is the “beginning of negotiations.”

Christie told reporters in Trenton Wednesday that the plan unveiled Monday is a starting point to replace the Affordable Care Act. Other Republican governors have complained that the proposal would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of keeping them covered. Christie says he’s heartened by the fact that the expansion of Medicaid that states including New Jersey have received will remain until 2020. He says that will give people a chance to adjust to “whatever it would be afterward.” Opponents say the phasing out of Medicaid would jeopardize coverage for roughly 11 million people.