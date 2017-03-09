Ocean County Republicans endorse Guadagno for governor

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Republicans leaders in one of New Jersey’s largest counties have endorsed Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for governor.

App.com reports the Ocean County GOP gave its nod to Guadagno during a convention Wednesday night in Toms River. Several candidates also were seeking the group’s backing, including Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Nutley Commissioner Steven Rogers. The GOP nominee hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who can’t run for re-election because of term limits. Ocean County has the state’s highest number of registered Republicans, according to the New Jersey Division of Elections. Its GOP organization also is viewed as the state’s most influential county political group. When Christie won his first term in 2009, it was due to the support he posted in Ocean County and neighboring Monmouth County, another strong Republican area.