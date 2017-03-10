Light snow starts falling over northwest New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Light snow has started falling over northwest New Jersey, but most of the state remains dry with temperatures in the 40s.

Forecasters say Friday’s snow has remained north of Interstate 80, but will move to the south throughout the morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state except the southern coastal counties. Forecasters say rain will move through the region before turning to snow. It is expected to taper off during the early afternoon. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the far northern region of the state, while central Jersey faces 2 to 4 inches. NJ Transit trains are honoring bus tickets. Some schools have delayed opening.