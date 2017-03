The Latest: Pennsylvania-NJ bridge reopens after 7 weeks

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-New Jersey bridge closed for 7 weeks for repairs to a fractured beam has reopened.

The reopening of the 1.3-mile-long Interstate 276 bridge linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes took place Thursday night, ahead of schedule. It had been closed since Jan. 20. Highway officials say two improperly drilled inch-wide holes later filled with weld material were identified as the main cause of the fracture in one of the bridge’s trusses. They say other factors certainly had an impact but have been difficult to pinpoint. No other such weld-filled holes were found on the bridge. The bridge typically carries about 42,000 vehicles a day. It opened in 1956.