Arkells – My Heart’s Always with Yours

The most played band at ALT radio in their native Canada, the gold-selling, 4X JUNO Award-winning Arkells are making major strides in the US, with the release of their latest album, Morning Report. Produced by Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes), Tony Hoffer (Beck), Brian West (AWOLNATION), and Gus van Go (The Stills), Morning Report is a sonically diverse step forward, “that shows the band pushing the barrier of mainstream music (Paste).” Arkells spent most of the year touring, playing some of the biggest festivals in the US, including Lollapalooza, FireFly and Bonnaroo; building their audience and solidifying their reputation as a passionate, high-energy, live-rock authority. They are slated to play Coachella, Shaky Knees and Bunbury Festivals this summer.

