Candidates on economy: ‘Innovation,’ ‘red tape,’ few details

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic and Republican candidates competing to succeed Gov. Chris Christie are leaning heavily on their biographical backgrounds in their sales pitches to voters.

But when it comes to issues facing New Jersey, the state’s economy is emerging at the top of the list. The candidates for governor have laid out an array of ideas on the economy, but many of the proposals are vague. Experts say the focus at this early point in the campaign is on biography because many New Jersey voters don’t know the candidates well yet. Candidates might also be reluctant to hammer out detailed answers to questions about how they would handle the economy because specifics could alienate voters.