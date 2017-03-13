Monmouth County Readies for Winter Storm Stella

FREEHOLD, NJ — Monmouth County departments have marshalled all available resources including personnel and equipment in advance of the impending Winter Storm Stella set to take hold on the region later tonight.

“We have been closely monitoring the storm’s progress over the last few days and are working diligently to ensure the availability of our public works fleet,” Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering, said. “Our personnel remain at the ready and are focused on safely and efficiently maintaining our roads and facilities for our constituents.”

The Department of Public Works has 185 pieces of snow and ice control equipment in place for deployment. Personnel will be pretreating county roads and facilities, as well as some municipal areas that participate in the shared services program. Up to 250 employees are on call if needed for plowing and salting during the snow event and more than 30,000 tons of treated salt is on hand.

The Sheriff’s Office – including the County’s Office of Emergency Management – also has snow plans in effect and is prepared to address any needs that might arise throughout the duration of the storm.

“Our exceptional team within the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management is highly trained to handle extreme weather situations such as what is forecasted for Monmouth County over the next couple of days,” Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq., liaison to the Office of Emergency Management, said. “I urge the public to remain aware of the situation and to follow any guidance or advice offered by the Sheriff and OEM personnel.”

Residents can find information regarding the County’s snow-related efforts on our website at www.visitmonmouth.com or via Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. Information published by Sheriff Shaun Golden’s Office (including the Office of Emergency Management) can be found at https://www.mcsonj.org/ or via social media as well.