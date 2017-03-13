New Jersey’s ex-top US prosecutor speaks out on resignation

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s former top federal prosecutor says the timing of the Trump administration’s request that he resign was “abrupt and shocking” and complicates the transition to a successor.

Paul Fishman discussed the matter Sunday after he spoke at the American Muslim Union brunch in Teaneck. Fishman announced Friday he was stepping down that day. That came after the Justice Department requested resignations from him and 45 other United States attorneys appointed during the prior presidential administration. Fishman told The Record he expected to be asked to step down within a few months. But the Montclair resident only had a few hours to submit his resignation, adding that he didn’t consider refusing the request. Fishman said investigations and prosecutions will continue without interruption since he’s the only office member leaving.