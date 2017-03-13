Nor’easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful nor’easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for the remainder of the Northeast. Meteorologists say the storm could dump 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York City with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Light snow is expected to begin late Monday night and intensify overnight. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Boston also could get 12 to 18 inches, while Philadelphia could see 6 to 12 and Washington 6 to 10.