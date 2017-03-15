Cold air follows nor’easter in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Parts of New Jersey are digging out while others are assessing damage to the beaches one day after a nor’easter brought snow, powerful winds and heavy rain to the state.

Major highways are clear Wednesday, but motorists are urged to be cautious because of the possibility of black ice. NJ Transit bus service has resumed and trains are operating on a holiday schedule. There are 5,286 homes and businesses without electricity. Atlantic City Electric says most are in Gloucester and Salem counties, while PSE&G is restoring service mainly in Burlington and Camden counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northwest New Jersey, where forecasters say an additional 2 inches of snow is possible. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible around the state.