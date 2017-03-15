House fire injures firefighter in New Jersey

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Officials in Monmouth County are investigating a house fire that injured a firefighter.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the fire started at the Howell Township home late Tuesday. Officials say four fire departments were called to the scene. Police say the family at the home made it out safely. Officials say one firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries. It is not clear what time the fire was contained. An investigation is ongoing.