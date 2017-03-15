Uncertainty, warnings surround GOP health plan in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The congressional Republican and White House-backed plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act threatens to saddle Gov. Chris Christie’s successor with budget difficulties. But the administration isn’t saying exactly what those will look like.

Christie leaves office in January after expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2014. The Republican governor has touted the decision that led to health coverage for more than half a million residents and saw federal Medicaid matching funds grow while state costs for charity care dwindled. Christie recently said that the Republican bill is the “beginning of negotiations,” but his office didn’t respond to requests for reaction to a Congressional Budget Office estimate that the GOP plan would lead to 14 million Americans losing coverage. Democrats are sharply criticizing the plan.